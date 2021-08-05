Kashmir issue gets new dimension: FCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javaid said that Kashmir issue has got a new dimension as a result of strategy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan continuously pleaded Kashmir case at international levels. He also made the world aware of atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces on Kashmiris.

The FCCI chief said that Kashmir was the long standing unresolved issue of the United Nations but the international body and international forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had maintained a permanent silence against Indian atrocities.

He said that India should realize oppression on innocent Kashmiris who had been living a miserable life in the world's largest jail. He said that India had illegally annexed Kashmir due to which the business and industrial community of Faisalabad will observe Thursday (August 5) as Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to raise voice for restoration of Kashmir's independent status.

He also appealed the Pakistani nation as well as government to continue their struggle till the Kashmiris are given their right of self-determination. He especially urged the business and industrial community to offer prayers for the liberation of Kashmir on the occasion of this day.