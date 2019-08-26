(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the Kashmir issue was getting the world attention due the wrong decisions taken by Indian Narendra Modi regarding the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the international community now considered that Kashmir issue if not resolved could become a 'nuclear flashpoint' between India and Pakistan. The world leaders wanted that the longstanding dispute should be resolved through dialogue, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said India could not suppress the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, which had been going on for the last 72 years.

He said China was fully supporting Pakistan on the lingering issue.

"War is considered the last option, when all diplomatic channels fail to resolve any dispute", he added.