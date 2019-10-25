(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the Kashmir issue went off on media due to the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazal's (JUI-F) so-called Azadi march , thus undermining the government 's efforts with regard to the Kashmir cause.

"Kashmir issue was being highlighted on national and global media due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who internationalized the issue but this march has put it on back burner in the media," Sarwar Khan said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the prime minister had visited several countries and met their heads of state to fight Kashmiris' case in befitting manner but it seemed that the JUI-F chief was deliberately inflicting harm to Kashmir cause.