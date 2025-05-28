Kashmir issue has re-emerged prominently: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, said on Tuesday that the Kashmir issue has once again gained significant attention on the global stage.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the matter is now being actively discussed across various American circles, including government and trade groups, academic institutions, policy think tanks, and diplomatic circles.

He added that the upcoming visit of a high-level Pakistani delegation to the U.S. will focus on engaging with these key stakeholders to effectively present Pakistan’s position on various issue.

“Our singular focus remains to highlight that South Asia is one of the most sensitive regions globally, with a history of conflict. This history becomes even more troubling when viewed alongside the current Indian administration, which has been consistently following a Hindutva-driven extremist philosophy,” he said.

He added that this ideology is not only shaping India’s domestic policies but also its external posture.

He warned that India’s persistent war rhetoric and aggressive threats are highly irresponsible and dangerous.

History has shown that any conflict in this region tends to escalate. That’s why it’s critical for the stakeholders to adopt responsible behavior, he stressed.

Answering a question, he said that although a ceasefire has been achieved, concerns still persist in Washington over the broader situation.

He acknowledged the consistent role of U.S. leadership in efforts to de-escalate tensions, noting that Washington has regularly contributed to reducing regional tension.

The U.S leadership consistently emphasis that trade, not conflict, should shape ties between the two countries, he added.

The Ambassador urged the international community to play its part in resolving the Kashmir dispute, calling it essential for lasting regional peace.

“There must be a global push toward peace and dialogue, with a strong emphasis on justice in Kashmir,” he concluded.