KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that the way voice being raised for Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has never been raised in such a way before.

Addressing as a chief guest in seminar on the occasion of "Kashmir Solidarity Day" organised by the World Kashmir Forum and Youth Parliament at a hotel, he said its been over a year and a half that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been under curfew, during which many people had died due to non-receipt of timely treatment and medicines for various diseases.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that there were many ways to highlight Kashmir issue and all these methods should be adopted to make the world aware of the atrocities taking place in Kashmir.

He said that doors of Governor House were always open for World Kashmir Forum to organise any programme or activity regarding Kashmir issue.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan will not recognise Israel. "I want to ask the world, aren't the people of Palestine human? Earlier, addressing the seminar, Haji Tariq Pardesi, Chairman, World Kashmir Forum, said that the forum would continue fighting the case of Kashmir and inform the world about the atrocities taking place in IIOJK.

He said that Kashmir would be liberated from these atrocities and the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain.

Rizwan Jaffer, the founding chairman of the Youth Parliament, said that today people all over the world were expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian occupying forces were committing atrocities in IIOJK and no reporter of any channel of the world was allowed to go there.

Senior Analyst Dr. Huma Baqai said that Kashmir was the largest prison in the world but human rights activists had turned a blind eye to the issue.

The event was attended by a large number of office bearers of World Kashmir Forum, members of the Youth Parliament and people from various walks of life.