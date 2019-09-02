UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Issue Highlighted With The Efforts Of Prime Minster Khan Kashmir,: Chief Minister Of Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:19 PM

Kashmir issue highlighted with the efforts of Prime Minster Khan Kashmir,: Chief Minister of Punjab

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that with the efforts of Prime Minster Khan Kashmir issue has been highlighted globally

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that with the efforts of Prime Minster Khan Kashmir issue has been highlighted globally.According to media reports, nefarious Indian designs have posed a serious threat to the region.

Indian aggression and obduracy have put the peace of the region at stake, he remarked. .Public opinion in the world is becoming favorable for oppressed Kashmiris, he added.He added that, the day of independence of Kashmir is near while India should know that now it wills cannot run. The extremism based attitude will lead to dismemberment of India now, he observed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

