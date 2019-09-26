UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Issue In Spotlight At GCC-Pak Ministerial Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:59 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has highlighted humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as members of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-Pakistan met in New York on the sidelines of 74th session of UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has highlighted humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as members of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-Pakistan met in New York on the sidelines of 74th session of UN General Assembly.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Oman and Kuwait along with Permanent Representatives of other GCC countries, late Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the GCC representatives that Indian forces continued to operate with impunity in the occupied territory with civilians bearing the brunt of debilitating impact of the lockdown that entered its 52nd day.

He expressed the hope that regional and international organizations would play their role towards addressing the grave threat to peace and security in South Asia as a result of the illegal and unilateral actions by India.

The Joint Ministerial meeting also reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the GCC and Pakistan.

The meeting agreed to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade andeconomic ties between the two sides as well as to strengthen institutionallinkages.

