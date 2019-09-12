UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Issue Internationalised By Efforts Of Govt: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Kashmir issue internationalised by efforts of govt: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that Muslims across the globe should express solidarity with Kashmiris to highlight the Kashmir issue.

During a meeting with party workers at his office, he said due to diplomatic efforts of the government, the Kashmir issue had been internationalised and it was discussed in the United Nations' Security Council.

Condemning Indian atrocities on people of occupied Kashmir, he said the Kashmiris should be given right to self determination.

