Kashmir issue internationalised by efforts of govt: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Thursday said that Muslims across the globe should express solidarity with Kashmiris to highlight the Kashmir issue.

During a meeting with party workers at his office, he said due to diplomatic efforts of the government, the Kashmir issue had been internationalised and it was discussed in the United Nations' Security Council.

Condemning Indian atrocities on people of occupied Kashmir, he said the Kashmiris should be given right to self determination.