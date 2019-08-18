UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Issue Is Our Top Agenda: Firdous Ashiq

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Kashmir issue is our top agenda: Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday reiterated firm resolve of the government to continue fighting the case of Kashmiri people at all international forums.

"Kashmir issue is top agenda of the present government. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani nation stand besides Kashmiri people to fight malicious and nefarious designs of Indian government," she said in her comments while presenting one year performance of the government.

"For the last 14 days India has converted the whole Valley into a jail and Occupied Kashmir is totally landlocked due to inhumane, undemocratic and unlawful actions of the Narendra Modi's government," she added.

The Special Assistant highlighted the plight of enslaved Kashmiris where children are crying for food and ailing Kashmiris for medicines. There is also overall food shortage and a human tragedy is emerging due to prolonged curfew in the Occupied Kashmir.

"Today every Kashmiri, male, female or youth, raising their voice for right to self determination is subjected to the worst state terrorism being implicated by Indian occupational forces and tyrannical Modi rule over there," she said.

She said today (Aug 18), the government is completing its one year in the government but "we have opted to focus more on Kashmir issue than our achievements. We have dedicated this day for the cause of Kashmiri people as our national narrative." She stated, the government had decided to briefly focus on its one year performance but focus more on Kashmir. "Kashmir is our national narrative and we did not desire it to be overshadowed by political narrative."Firdous Ashiq said, the way the present government has highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums including the highest forum of United Nations is exemplary.

It is after 50 years that Kashmir has once again becomes the flashpoint and owing to efforts of the government, the international community has started realizing the plight of Kashmiri people.

