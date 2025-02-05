Kashmir Issue Must Be Resolved As Per UN Resolutions: Acting Chairman Senate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Wednesday said that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.
Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to D-Chowk, he lamented that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have long been denied their fundamental right to freedom by India.
He strongly condemned the Modi government’s atrocities against the people of IIOJK and reaffirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.
He expressed optimism and said, “The people of Kashmir will soon achieve freedom, as promised by the United Nations.”
He also extended his gratitude to the local leadership of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, particularly schoolchildren, for their active participation in the solidarity walk.
