Kashmir issue must be resolved through UN resolution: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan must be resolved through United Nation's resolution.

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have rendered sacrifices for their freedom and this long standing issue of Kashmir should be addressed through UN resolution, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan’s government had always highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people at all international forums, he said.

Commenting on constitutional amendment, he said, we want to bring the constitutional amendment with consensus.

All the political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party are on the same page for amendment in the constitution, he added.

Asif said that thousands of cases are pending in the lower and higher courts and increasing number of judges could help provide speedy justice to them.

In reply to a question about charter of democracy, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had also signed the CoD in the past.