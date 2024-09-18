Kashmir Issue Must Be Resolved Through UN Resolution: Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan must be resolved through United Nation's resolution.
The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have rendered sacrifices for their freedom and this long standing issue of Kashmir should be addressed through UN resolution, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan’s government had always highlighted the plight of Kashmiri people at all international forums, he said.
Commenting on constitutional amendment, he said, we want to bring the constitutional amendment with consensus.
All the political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party are on the same page for amendment in the constitution, he added.
Asif said that thousands of cases are pending in the lower and higher courts and increasing number of judges could help provide speedy justice to them.
In reply to a question about charter of democracy, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had also signed the CoD in the past.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 3 accused in injured condition after encounter24 seconds ago
-
HFP organises Naunehal Seerat Conference27 seconds ago
-
World Culture Festival from September 2631 seconds ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Chikungunya Viral Infection35 seconds ago
-
IHC dismisses Sultan's recovery petition11 minutes ago
-
IHC stops trial court from announcing final verdict in 190mln pounds reference21 minutes ago
-
IHC removes objections on Zain Qureshi's plea against arrest31 minutes ago
-
Dar, Russian DPM unite for enhanced cooperation in global forums40 minutes ago
-
Two bike lifters held, motorcycles recovered40 minutes ago
-
Strengthening Parliament interlinked with developing political consensus, rising above differences: ..51 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured by firing of his accomplices1 hour ago
-
DC Hub chairs meeting regarding implementation of Child Protection act1 hour ago