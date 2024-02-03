Kashmir Issue Must Be Resolved With UN Resolutions: APHC Leader
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mir Tahir Masood on Saturday said the lingering Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with Kashmiri people aspirations and the United Nations (UN) resolutions.
The resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative to ensure sustainable peace in South Asia as Kashmiris were struggling for the right to self-determination amicably and would continue their freedom movement till the logical conclusion, he told APP.
He urged international organisations to take steps to put pressure on India to impede its atrocities and barbarism on innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding that India is perpetrating gruesome human rights violation in IIOJK.
He said the Kashmiri people were highly thankful to the Pakistani people, government and all political parties for their continuous political, diplomatic, and moral support to their indigenous movement.
“Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and jugular vein.
Pakistan is not missing any chance to comprehensively highlight Indian tyranny at all available international forums,” APHC leader.
He said that Kashmiri people always considered Pakistan as their benefactor and ambassador at the international forums.
Mir Tahir Masood said that India has been oppressing innocent Kashmiris for the past seven decades despite that it has failed miserably in suppressing the spirit of self-determination of the people of Kashmir.
In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 (Monday), he said the day would be celebrated at Pakistan, IIOJK and across the World in a grand manner and enthusiasm to record a protest against India to get the right to self-determination which was promised and recognised by UN through resolutions.
