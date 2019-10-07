Kashmir issue needs resolution in accordance with demands of Kashmiris: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that Kashmir issue needed to be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and demands of Kashmiris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that Kashmir issue needed to be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and demands of Kashmiris.

Talking to US Senators Chris Van Holley, Maggie and US Ambassador Paul W. Jones in a reception the Governor arranged in their honor in Islamabad, Imran Ismail said that economic, cultural and other activities were at their peak after restoration of peace in the country, particularly in Karachi and the crime rate was very low in Karachi compared to other cities in the world, according to a statement issued here.

He emphasized that the United States should review the travel advisory issued to its citizens. He said that access of Pakistani products, like other Asian countries, should also be made easier in American markets.

Speaking at the reception, the US Senator praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the UN General Assembly, saying that the speech exposed the real issue of Kashmir around the world, while improvement in Pak-US relations would prove to be fruitful for the region.