Kashmir issue raised during Turkey, Kazakhstan visits: Mandviwalla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said that during his recent visit to Kazakhstan and Turkey Kashmir issue was raised in speakers' conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said that during his recent visit to Kazakhstan and Turkey Kashmir issue was raised in speakers' conference.

Addressing a press conference here he said that he and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaser fully convinced the participants of the conference on Kashmir issue. He said that in his speech he informed the participants about the human rights' violations by Indian Army from mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

He said that his speech applauded by all member states adding that for the first time India participated in this forum and tried to create hurdles in speech. He said during their speeches India tried to oppose them, but in return Kazakhstan's speakers made them quite.He said that the way India behaved was highly criticized by member states.He said other issues of human rights like Palestine were also raised in the conference.