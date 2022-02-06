UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Issue Remained Top Social Media Trend On Feb 5

February 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Besides Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the globe and ranked the top trend on social media as foreign social activists, with full of devotion and human passion, participated in the global digital campaign "Let Kashmir Decide".

People from the different parts of the world have posted the picture with unique slogans "Kashmir Deserve World Attention","Free Kashmir" a number of people gathered outside of the Indian embassy in Washington DC and recorded their protest by holding play cards inscribed with different slogans like "Free Kashmir", "End the Occupation", "Free all Political Prisoners", "Let Kashmiris Decide their own Political Future" etc.

An American social activist Mary Scully said in her social media wall "This year is coincides with the Let Kashmir Decide-Global Coalition monthly Solidarity tea day to bring attention to the Kashmiri freedom struggle".

Moreover, she said that it was need of the time to highlights the illegal occupation of India, political prisoners, repression of journalists and human rights activists, sexual crimes against women and girls.

No one humanized the Kashmiri struggle more powerfully than Kashmiri activists on social media, every child, senior citizen, protester injured by pellets, every grieving mothers and father, every women subjected to assault, every school teacher, student, stone pelter, store clerk killed by Indian forces were presented with extreme poignancy and a sense of personal outrage and grief, she expressed and added, that's one of the reasons India has forced Kashmiris off social media under threat of prosecution and incarceration.

A Scottish social activist Claire Louise Bidwell said that about that often so that people don't see Kashmir as locked in some kind of obscure geopolitical conflict with India but that it is a struggle for their human and democratic rights.

No one humanized the Kashmiri struggle more powerfully than Kashmiri activists on social media. Every child, senior and protester injured by pellets, every grieving mother and father, every women subjected to assault, every schoolteacher, student, stone pelter, store clerk killed by Indian forces were presented with extreme poignancy and a sense of personal outrage and grief. That's one of the reasons India has forced Kashmiris off social media under threat of prosecution and incarceration.

We must join with Kashmiris in diaspora and with Pakistanis today commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day to carry on the work of Kashmiri activists now silenced, with the mission of humanizing the Kashmiri struggle against colonial occupation and genocide.

Their triumph over colonialism in unity with the Palestinian, Rohingya, Uyghur struggles would advance the freedom movements of all suffering humanity to make this world a suitable place for children to come of age in, for human beings to live and love in.

