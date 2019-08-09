UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Issue Should Be Resolved According To UN Resolutions, Bilateral Accords: Chinese FM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:18 PM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday expressed serious concern over the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and said the issue should be resolved peacefully according to the United Nations resolutions and bilateral accords between India and Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday expressed serious concern over the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and said the issue should be resolved peacefully according to the United Nations resolutions and bilateral accords between India and Pakistan.

"The Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the colonial history. It should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement," he said.

He was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived here on an urgent visit to brief the Chinese leadership about the prevailing situation in IoK in the wake of India's move to withdraw the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state under Article 370 of its constitution.

The Chinese foreign minister said his country believed that the unilateral actions, which would complicate the situation, should not be taken.

Wang Yi noted that China was seriously concerned about the latest escalation of tensions in Kashmir and stressed that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan had understood and supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests.

"This is a good tradition that should be cherished by the two sides," he added.

The Chinese foreign minister maintained that China would continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, and uphold justice for Pakistan on the international arena.

Wang Yi also noted that Pakistan and India were both China's friendly neighbours and major developing countries that were in a crucial stage of development.

"We call on the two sides to proceed from their national development and peace in South Asia, properly resolve historical grievances, get rid of the zero-sum mindset, avoid unilateral action and seek a new path to peaceful coexistence," he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Chinese side on Pakistan's observations, position and measures in response to the latest development in Kashmir.

Qureshi said China was Pakistan's friend that had long been trusted, and that friendship between the two countries was rock solid.

He believed China would stand up for justice on the Kashmir issue, adding, "Pakistan will continue to resolutely support China's just position on issues concerning China's core interests." He said the Pakistani side would continue to advance China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Upon his arrival at Diaoyutai State Guest House for the formal talks, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was warmly received by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Both the foreign ministers were assisted by senior officials of their respective countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Beijing Capital airport, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was received by Pakistan's Ambassador to China Ms Naghmana Hashmi and senior officials of the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

