Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati said that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations and according to the aspiration of the Kashmiris.

The liberation of Kashmir was the liberation of humanity, he said adding that Kashmir was burning and the people should be given their birth right to self-determination.

He said Modi Junta's evil face stands exposed before the world.

He said the resolution of Kashmir dispute lied in a free and impartial plebiscite as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Pakistan will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris till they get their right to self-determination.

The minister recalled prime minister's speech in the United Nations Security Council and said that Imran Khan was true ambassador of Kashmir. He said that Kashmir will get liberation from the clutches of Indian occupying forces.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq appreciated the Senate Chairman for calling special session to discuss the Kashmir issue and said it will give a message to Kashmiris that the whole nation of Pakistan was standing with their brothers.

He urged the international community to play its role in the resolution of Kashmir issue as unresolved issue of Kashmir was threat to peace in South Asia. He said that Pakistan and India were two nuclear states and war between the two counties will be threat to peace of the world also.

The JI leader said that Modi was extremist and killed thousands of Muslims in Hyderabad (India), adding Modi had also claimed to play his role in the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

He paid rich tribute to the leaders of Kashmir who gave sacrifices for liberation from Indian occupation. Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan, he added.

Siraj-ul-Haq appreciated the government's decision of issuing political map of Pakistan including Kashmir. He suggested that airspace for India should be closed till it reversed action of August 5.

He said that delegations should be sent to capitals of the world to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Siraj-ul-Haq also said emergency meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should be held.

Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and it was jugular vein of Pakistan, he added.

He said resolution of the Kashmir dispute was important for the peace and stability of the region and the world at large.

He paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Senator Farooq H Naek termed August 5 action of India as illegal and against the international laws. He said that India always violated the international laws. The government of Pakistan should effectively highlight violation of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

He asked the UN to appoint special envoy on Kashmir issue. He asked India to take back public safety law in IIOJK. Only Kashmiris should be allowed to buy property in the IIOJK. He asked the government of Pakistan to take Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice.

Senator Muhammad Ali Saif said that India's August 5 action was against the international laws and its own constitution.

He urged the government to take steps on diplomatic fronts to highlight the issue of Kashmir. He said that parliamentary diplomacy should be started.

People who were given noble peace prizes should be informed about the human rights violations in Kashmir, he added.

He also suggested to the government to approach world's religious leaders on Kashmir issue.

Senator Keshoo Bai informed the lawmakers about her visit to Kashmir and said that people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir wanted liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupied forces. She said that whole Hindu community in Pakistan was standing with the Kashmiris.

She said that Hindu community of Pakistan will expose the real face of Modi. He said that whole Hindu community was against Modi's action in IIOJK.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that Quaid-e-Azam had laid down the Kashmir policy.

He said that RSS, an extremist hindu organization should be taken to International Court of Justice. He said the silence of the international community on the atrocities in Kashmir had proved to be dangerous for the security situation in the region.

"Kashmir issue is important. Without peace in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), it is not possible to have peace in the region," said Mushahid Hussain.

Senator Raza Rabbani said the picture of Kashmiri boy sitting on chest of his dead grandfather in Kashmir could not be forgotten by the world.

He said thousands of Kashmiris were imprisoned but they did not leave the path of freedom.

