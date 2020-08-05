Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions; MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally led by MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad was taken out here on Wednesay to express solidarity with the Kshmiries brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the participants he said that Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions for a durable peace in the region.

He condemned the act of Indian government for siege of Kashmir and said that this is a shameful act which could not keep Kashmiris away from their freedom.

He said that Kashmiri people are facing severe oppression by Indian forces for the last 7 decades but their passion of freedom fight is still alive.

He said that Pakistani nation will continue its support to Kashmirie brethren at all forums until and unless they were given their right of self-determination.

The parliamentarian appealed to the international leaders to play their role for earlyredressal of Kashmir issue as no peace could be brought in the region without resolution ofthis burning issue.