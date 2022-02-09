Kashmir issue to be raised internationally through arguments, research

An online webinar on Kashmir Solidarity was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An online webinar on Kashmir Solidarity was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

In his inaugural address, IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that research was being done so that this issue could be raised more effectively and with arguments at international forums.

Special Guest Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization addressed the gathering and asked all scholars and researchers to highlight the Kashmir issue through research.

Prof. Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Chairman, Department of Pakistan Studies, Punjab University, Lahore, explained in detail the importance of Kashmir and the aggression of the Indian Army on Kashmir.

In the concluding session, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies and Dean Faculty of Law the Islamia University of Bahawalpur thanked all the participants and said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will continue to work for the independence of Kashmir through its research scholars and stands by the Kashmiri people for the independence of Kashmir.