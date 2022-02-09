UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Issue To Be Raised Internationally Through Arguments, Research

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Kashmir issue to be raised internationally through arguments, research

An online webinar on Kashmir Solidarity was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :An online webinar on Kashmir Solidarity was organized by the Department of Pakistan Studies here at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

In his inaugural address, IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that research was being done so that this issue could be raised more effectively and with arguments at international forums.

Special Guest Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization addressed the gathering and asked all scholars and researchers to highlight the Kashmir issue through research.

Prof. Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Chairman, Department of Pakistan Studies, Punjab University, Lahore, explained in detail the importance of Kashmir and the aggression of the Indian Army on Kashmir.

In the concluding session, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies and Dean Faculty of Law the Islamia University of Bahawalpur thanked all the participants and said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will continue to work for the independence of Kashmir through its research scholars and stands by the Kashmiri people for the independence of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army Punjab Independence IUB All

Recent Stories

US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeas ..

US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeast Syria - Russian Ambassador

22 seconds ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

23 seconds ago
 Punjab Sports Minister says PSL will produce enter ..

Punjab Sports Minister says PSL will produce entertaining cricket

25 seconds ago
 Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament 2022 to beg ..

Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament 2022 to begin from Thursday

28 seconds ago
 Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Hea ..

Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Healthcare System - German Federa ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Securit ..

EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Security Response to Russia - Commiss ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>