Kashmir issue to be raised internationally with renewed vigour: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday said that the government in consultation with the Kashmiri leadership would raise the Kashmir issue at the international forums with renewed vigour.

The prime minister, in an interview with the AJK ptv, said the Kashmiri diaspora had a vital role to play in raising the Kashmir dispute, and it should come forward and work with the Pakistani leadership to help take the issue issue to its logical conclusion.

He said he was inspired by the courage of the Kashmiri leadership which was confronting the brutality of Indian forces with bravery and fortitude.

The Kashmiris’ desire for freedom was very much alive and the whole Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with them, he added.

The prime minister said during his address to the United Nations General Assembly he presented the viewpoint of Kashmiris.

He stressed that Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

He said in his address to the AJK Legislative Assembly he represented the State of Pakistan and reiterated its seven decades old stand on the Kashmir issue.

“I was honoured to address the Assembly in the presence of Kashmiri leaders who are the heirs of the martyrs of Kashmir, including the martyrs of 1947 and Burhan Wani.

“I held consultation with the Kashmiri leadership to forge a strategy to effectively raise the Kashmir issue at the diplomatic level and at international forums,” he added.

The debate on Kashmir was again brought to the mainstream by the Government of Pakistan, he pointed out.

He said Pakistan was not complete without the freedom of Kashmir and grant of right to self-determination to its people.

PM Kakar said Kashmir was a internationally recognized disputed territory and had been on the agenda of the United Nations as an unresolved issue for over seven decades which could only be settled through a plebiscite.

Without the participation of Kashmiris, no unilateral action by India, including any action of a sham court or an assembly could change reality of Kashmir, he asserted.

Talking about the Kashmiri leadership, he said Mir Waiz and his forefathers had demonstrated impeccable leadership which was known to the whole world.

He was of the view that Kashmir had an indigenous movement which would always come up with a new leadership in the next generation. India was mistaken that the Kashmir movement could be undermined with incarceration of its leaders, he added.

PM Kakar assured that the Federal Government would resolve issues faced by the Government of Kashmir.