Kashmir Issue To Be Resolved As Per Kashmiris' Aspirations: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Kashmir issue to be resolved as per Kashmiris' aspirations: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said the Kashmir issue must be resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiris as dialogue was the only peaceful way to resolve the long lasting issue.

Talking to ptv, he said that peace in the region is not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sardar Qayyum said Indian authorities could not succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' struggle for independence despite utilizing all their resources and added that Kashmiris were facing all the Indian brutalities with courage.

The AJK prime minister urged the international community and UN to implement the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir and give Kashmiris the right to self-determination as it is their fundamental right.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue in effective manners at every national and international forum.

The AJK PM said whole Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiris and will continue to support them till their freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

The people of Kashmir will never compromise on their birthright of self-determination and the government stands with them who have been struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination, he added.

He urged upon the UN and international organizations to take notice of the genocide of Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

