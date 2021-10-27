Kashmir issue to be resolved as per wishes of Kashmiri people: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Wednesday said that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people which was only solution of the dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Wednesday said that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people which was only solution of the dispute.

In a message on Kashmir Day, he said that freedom was the basic right of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and Pakistan would never allow India to snatch that right from them.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Modi-led government in India has turned the beautiful valley of Kashmir, known as the paradise on earth, into the world's largest torture cell.

He urged the international community to work for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in order to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP was fighting for the liberation of Kashmir right from the day it was founded.

"My party supports settlement of the dispute in accordance with the United Nations' resolutions," he said.

He assured the people of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that PPP would continue to offer support the way former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB) had supported them.

Bilawal Bhutto saluted the Kashmiri brethren who had laid down their lives in order to get their right of self-determination.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has urged the United Nations to play its role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"The issue should be resolved as per the wishes of people of the IIOJK," he added.

Asif Zardari said the people of occupied valley would continue to struggle for their fundamental right of self-determination peacefully until they got it.

"PPP pays tributes to the Kashmiri freedom fighters and other people who have been giving sacrifices for the last seven decades," he said.