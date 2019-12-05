Kashmir issue warrants immediate resolution: Saudi Shura chairman

Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al- Sheikh Thursday said the Kashmir issue warranted an immediate resolution or otherwise it would lead to a human catastrophe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al- Sheikh Thursday said the Kashmir issue warranted an immediate resolution or otherwise it would lead to a human catastrophe.

Saudi Arabia, he said, supported an early resolution of the issue in accordance with the aspirations of people of Kashmir and the United Nations resolutions.

He made the remarks during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here at the Parliament House along with a delegation comprising members of the Saudi Shura Council.

The Shura Council chairman said the hearts of Saudi nation beat with their Kashmiri brethren and their plight could not be overlooked. He extended the Saudi support for holding an international parliamentary conference on Kashmir for drawing attention of the world community towards the Indian atrocities and the predicament of Kashmiri people.

He said the situation in Kashmir was further aggravating and immediate attention of the world was required to mitigate human sufferings. It was agreed that the international parliamentary conference would be held early next year in Islamabad.� �� � Speaker Asad Qaiser said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly relations, which were extended to their legislatures. They had supported each other on international and regional parliamentary forums, he added.

The speaker said Pakistan attached immense importance to its time tested and all weather friendship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The brotherly relations between the two countries were intertwined in bonds of religion, history and culture.

Paying gratitude to the Saudi leadership, he said they had always stood by Pakistan whenever needed.

� Apprising the Saudi Shura chairman about the present state of affairs in Kashmir, Asad Qaiser said 123 days old lockdown had brought the held valley to the brink of a worst human catastrophe.

He said India had always backtracked from its international commitments, denied Kashmiris' constitutional rights and even was using force on innocent Kashmiris to suppress their genuine demand.

The Kashmir issue, he said, was unfinished agenda of the partition plan of India and required indulgence of international community for its resolution.

He drew attention of the international community towards the issue and asked for Saudi support in that regard.

They agreed to enhance parliamentary interaction between both the legislative bodies. The Saudi Shura chairman suggested for active interaction between standing committees on commerce and investment for suggesting ways and means for enhancing bilateral commercial, investment and trade activities.

He said immense opportunities existed in Pakistan and Saudi investors would certainly like to participate in the commercial activities for mutual benefit of both the nations.

The speaker suggested enhancing quota for Pakistani manpower in Saudi Arabia. He also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi government for release of prisoners jailed in Saudi Arabia on petty issues.

Later, the Saudi Shura chairman inscribed his remarks in the guest book placed in the Hall of Honour of the National Assembly. The chairman and his delegation also visited the assembly hall.