Kashmir Issue’s Resolution Imperative For Lasting Regional Peace: Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Sunday said the resolution of the Kashmir issue according to aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the United Nations Security Council’s resolution is indispensable for lasting peace and stability in the region.
He said, “Freedom movement cannot be suppressed by using force on innocent Kashmiris.” Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people, he reiterated Pakistan's principle stand on the Kashmir issue and expressed determination to continue diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiri people.
He expressed these views on the eve of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ which is celebrated every year on 5th February, said a news release.
The speaker said that the Kashmiri people have been resisting India's usurpation of Kashmir for more than seven decades and sacrificing their lives for noble cause of freedom.
He said, “The atrocities committed by India to crush the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir shall go down in the annals of history”.
Raja Pervez reiterated that Pakistan has always strongly supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris at all available forums and want a peaceful settlement of all Regional & International disputes, especially Kashmir & Palestine.
The speaker condemned the ongoing serious violations of human rights by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged international community to take notice of them and play an effective role in ending them.
He reiterated, “Permanent solution to the Kashmir issue is possible only through referendum in IIOJK as per the resolution of United Nations.”
