UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Issue:Shibli Seeks World Community's Intervention To Exert Pressure On India

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:01 AM

Kashmir issue:Shibli seeks world community's intervention to exert pressure on India

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday sought the international community's intervention to exert pressure on India for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute to end Kashmiris' sufferings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday sought the international community's intervention to exert pressure on India for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute to end Kashmiris' sufferings.

In a message, on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture observed on Friday, he said the day was aimed at drawing the world's attention towards the victims of violence.

Shibli Faraz said that Indian subjugation of Kashmiri people was not only violation of their fundamental rights but also of international laws.

The Information Minister said elimination of violence at the international and social level was of vital importance for which all the conflicts would have to be resolved in a peaceful manner.

Related Topics

India Resolution World Information Minister All

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Court unhappy with NAB over not filing Narowal Spo ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister condoles demise of Manawar Hass ..

4 minutes ago

Govt has no enmity with opposition parties: Shafqa ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar BRT project delayed by another three mont ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.