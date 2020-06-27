Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday sought the international community's intervention to exert pressure on India for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute to end Kashmiris' sufferings

In a message, on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture observed on Friday, he said the day was aimed at drawing the world's attention towards the victims of violence.

Shibli Faraz said that Indian subjugation of Kashmiri people was not only violation of their fundamental rights but also of international laws.

The Information Minister said elimination of violence at the international and social level was of vital importance for which all the conflicts would have to be resolved in a peaceful manner.