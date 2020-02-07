UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Jugular Vein Of Pakistan: Chairman POF Board

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan: Chairman POF Board

"Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan, partition of subcontinent was unjust and incomplete without occupied Kashmir being integral part of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) "Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan, partition of subcontinent was unjust and incomplete without occupied Kashmir being integral part of Pakistan.The present govt and Chief of Army Staff has time and again reiterated their stance that gallant and battle hardened Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Pakistan Armed Forces and POF being second line of defence will leave no stone unturned to play their due role for liberation of Kashmir." This was stated by Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, HI(M) Chairman POF board while addressing the participants of all Pakistan Mushaira held under the auspices of POF Management at Wah Cantt.

He was the Chief Guest of this ceremony. The Mushaira was arranged to show solidarity with the Muslims of occupied Kashmir. Renowned poet Amjad islam Amjad presided over the ceremony.

Famous poets including Abbas Tabish, Shakeel Jazib, Yasmeen Hameed, Rehman Faris, Shoukat Fahmi, Prof.

Salman Basit, Brig Owais Zameer participated in the Mushaira. Mr. Ijaz Naumani and Ahmed Atta Ullah were especially invited from Muzaffar Abad, Azad Kashmir.Chairman POF Board said that during the last six months Indian govt is suppressing the voice of Kashmiris and they are being maltreated.

The govt and the people of Pakistan protested against inhuman behavior of Indian military with the Muslims of occupied Kashmir as their houses have been converted into biggest jail of the world.

We appeal the international community to play their due role in culminating the cruelty being meted out to Kashmiri people. The issue of Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the United Nation's resolutions and they should be given the right of self determination.

