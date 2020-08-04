Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan: MNA

Member National Assembly (MNA) Khurram Shehzad Tuesday said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan. Therefore, we would protect its entire territory from the Indian atrocities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Khurram Shehzad Tuesday said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan. Therefore, we would protect its entire territory from the Indian atrocities.

Talking to APP, he said that Kashmiri people were fighting for their freedom for the last seven decades but the Indian forces were trying to crush their voice.

In this connection, the Indian government took a shameful and condemnable step on August 5, 2019 to control Kashmir, but Narendra Modi government should know that such acts could not keep Kashmiri people away from their right to self-determination.

He said that entire Pakistani nation would observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn nefarious designs of India. In this connection, all Pakistanis would also express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren by organising rallies, seminars and meetings across the country on August 5.

He said that Indian forces should stop carnage in Kashmir valley. Otherwise, freedom fight of Kashmiri people will also tore India into pieces.