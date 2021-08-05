UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Jugular Vein Of Pakistan, Says DC

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan, says DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that Kashmir is our jugular vein and Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on 5th August.

He said that the Pakistani nation has always stood by the Kashmiri brethren and hoped that Kashmir would be the part of Pakistan soon.

Khair Muhammad Budh urged the international community to play its role for giving due rights to Kashmiris and said that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Earlier, the rally was taken out from DC office to Fiaz chowk.

Additional deputy commissioner finance and planning Jam Aftab Hussain, CEO education Syed Kausar Bukhari, civil society and others were present.

