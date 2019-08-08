UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Jugular Vein Of Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

Kashmir Jugular vein of Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that changing the constitutional status of the occupied Kashmir was an illegal step of the Modi government and India had blatantly violated the international laws.

The CM regretted that violations of human rights by the Modi government in the occupied Kashmir have crossed all limits. India should fully realise that the Pakistani nation was united on the Kashmir issue.

He expressed these remarks while planting a sapling in Changa Manga under Monsoon plantation drive. More than 500 students also planted saplings in the forest park.

"We are firmly standing with the Kashmiris and will continue to do so," he said and added that diplomatic and moral support of the Kashmiri people would continue.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that Sehat Insaf Card Programme would give necessary health cover to 30 per cent population in the Punjab as 3.5 crore people would get free healthcare facilities in private hospitals. 1.1 million deserving people of 2.72 lac families will get free treatment through this programme in the district of Kasur alone.

This was a beneficial programme which had enabled the needy to access medical facilities free of cost, he maintained.

He said that limit of Sehat Insaf Card could be increased in case of need.

He said that Rs 19.5 billion had been earmarked for 126 development projects in Kasur district, adding that the TDCP resort in Changa Manga would be revamped with an amount of Rs 50 million. He said that new tehsil complex would be constructed in Pattoki. Similarly, new water supply schemes would start besides remodeling of Fateh Muhammad dyke and Lalu Gaddar dyke will be done as well.

The DHQ hospital Kasur and THQ hospital Pattoki would be upgraded besides the establishment of a new university in Kasur, he said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that planting trees was a noble cause and citizenry should plant trees to make Pakistan green. The 150-year-old Changa Manga Forest was a biological heritage which was also a source of promoting wildlife. The safe city programme was working smoothly and the anti-encroachment campaign would continue in the forest park, he added.

Provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, the secretary specialized health & medical education also spoke on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, assembly members, including Sardar Talib Nakai and Mukhtar Shah, PTI leader Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali, secretary forests, commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

