Kashmir Kabaddi cup on Feb 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority in collaboration with Divisional Kabaddi Association will hold ‘Kashmir Kabaddi Cup’ tournament at FDA City Sports Ground, Sargodha road here on February 5.

Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said here Thursday that a sports event is being organized to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. He said that four teams will participate in the tournament for which all necessary arrangements are being given final touch.