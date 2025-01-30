‘Kashmir Kabaddi Cup’ On Feb 5
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A day-long ‘Kashmir Kabaddi Cup’ on Kashmir Solidarity Day will be organised at the FDA City on February 5, under the auspices of Faisalabad Development Authority.
Four noted Kabaddi teams comprising national and international players will participate in the event.
The teams included House of Tyre Punjab, Sanjha Punjab KAbaddi Club, Azad Kabaddi Club 409UK and Nankana Sahib KAbaddi Club.
A show match will also be played between Kashmir Kabaddi Club and Randhawa Kabaddi Club.
Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry reviewed the arrangements and issued necessary directions.
