Kashmir Karabala For IIOJK People: Report

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Kashmir Karabala for IIOJK people: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The fascist Modi led Indian regime has turned the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) territory into Karbala by resorting to brute force on peaceful mourners during Muharram processions.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Sunday said Narendra Modi happened to be the present-day Yazid for the people of Jammu and Kashmir who inflicted untold cruelties even on the mourners injuring scores with pellets.

The report says that the struggle of the Kashmiris against Indian tyranny is an extension of the battle of Karbala as they have learnt from Karbala to stand firm against the oppression. "Those challenging Modi's policies in the occupied territory are the torch bearers of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)," the report said adding that those collaborating with India are the companions of Yazid.

The martyrs of Karbala will continue to energize the Kashmiris in their resistance against the Indian occupation as the youth offering ultimate sacrifices for the Kashmir cause are the real followers of Hazrat Hussain (RA).

The report while mentioning the steadfastness and firmness of the mourners during the volley of pellet-fires said that the Kashmiri people have proven to be the true Hussainy characters by keeping the banner of freedom aloft in trying conditions. It hoped that valiant Kashmiris would surely bury the hegemonic designs of India by treading the path of Imam Hussain (RA).

In view of powerful pro-freedom, anti-India slogans during Muharram processions, it has become a fact that India would never be able to suppress the freedom struggle in Kashmir, and the Indian defeat is writing on the wall the report inferred.

