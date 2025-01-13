Open Menu

Kashmir Leader Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Wildfires In Los Angeles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM

Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles

Vice Chairman of Friends of Kashmir International, Abdul Hamid Lone has expressed his sorrow over the devastating wildfires that have ravaged forests in Los Angeles, causing numerous deaths, widespread destruction, and displacing thousands of residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Vice Chairman of Friends of Kashmir International, Abdul Hamid Lone has expressed his sorrow over the devastating wildfires that have ravaged forests in Los Angeles, causing numerous deaths, widespread destruction, and displacing thousands of residents.

In a statement on Monday, Lone conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the fire and expressed his sympathy with those affected by the disaster. "We are deeply saddened by the destruction caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with the US people during this difficult time," Lone said.

He also extended his hopes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the fires, adding that over 10,000 structures have either been severely damaged or completely destroyed, further exacerbating the calamity.

The fires have led to extensive devastation, Lone’s message of solidarity highlights the international concern over the growing crisis in the United States.

