Kashmir Leader Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Wildfires In Los Angeles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:12 PM
Vice Chairman of Friends of Kashmir International, Abdul Hamid Lone has expressed his sorrow over the devastating wildfires that have ravaged forests in Los Angeles, causing numerous deaths, widespread destruction, and displacing thousands of residents
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Vice Chairman of Friends of Kashmir International, Abdul Hamid Lone has expressed his sorrow over the devastating wildfires that have ravaged forests in Los Angeles, causing numerous deaths, widespread destruction, and displacing thousands of residents.
In a statement on Monday, Lone conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the fire and expressed his sympathy with those affected by the disaster. "We are deeply saddened by the destruction caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.
Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with the US people during this difficult time," Lone said.
He also extended his hopes for a speedy recovery to those injured in the fires, adding that over 10,000 structures have either been severely damaged or completely destroyed, further exacerbating the calamity.
The fires have led to extensive devastation, Lone’s message of solidarity highlights the international concern over the growing crisis in the United States.
Recent Stories
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles
KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA
District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 2024
20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture1 minute ago
-
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary1 minute ago
-
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 161 minute ago
-
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles1 minute ago
-
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza1 minute ago
-
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA1 minute ago
-
District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 20241 minute ago
-
20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized1 minute ago
-
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations17 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training course on forensic analysis of evidence17 minutes ago
-
KP’s Assembly Opposition leader Ibadullah calls on CM Bugti17 minutes ago