'Kashmir Liberation Movement Enters Decisive Phase'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

'Kashmir liberation movement enters decisive phase'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal has said the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement had entered a decisive phase and the brave people were struggling with the spirit and determination of "now or never" to achieve freedom from Indian clutches.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, interacting with people in different villages of Kulgam district, said the participation of highly educated people including engineers, doctors and PhD scholars in the Kashmir movement was a testament to the fact that the Kashmiri people, especially the youth, have linked their future to the success of liberation movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said, during his meeting with the people, they expressed concern over the so-called DDC elections and the ongoing Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

The Indian government and institutions are using all their power to suppress the movement and change the situation in their favour, he said adding that during his meetings it came to the fore that Indian agencies weretaking advantage of the poverty of the people and making them part of the elections.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal maintained the Kashmiri people were struggling not for privileges but for their right to self-determination and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

