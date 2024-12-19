Kashmir Likely To Continue Facing Dry, Cold Weather Until December 26
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Dec, 2024) The Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state and the areas close to this side of the Line of Control (LoC) is expected to experience mostly dry weather until December 26, with a significant drop in minimum temperatures, said a report received here.
Quoting the Kashmir Weather Forecast, the report continued that the absence of any major weather systems would result in clear and cold conditions throughout the week.
"As per Kashmir Weather Forecast, “A feeble Western disturbance is anticipated to affect the region on December 21 and 22, but it is not expected to bring any significant weather changes"? the report said adding that the weather would remain generally dry, and no major precipitation was expected during this period.
"Temperatures are likely to plummet, especially during the night, leading to colder conditions across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The forecast suggests that the cold weather will persist for the next eight days, with chilly nights and clear skies", according to the report.
The residents at the top mountainous terrain had been advised to take necessary precautions to combat the cold temperatures during this period, the report added.
APP/ahr/378
