Kashmir Map presented by Pakistan getting recognition globally: Chairman JKMC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The world map on World Health Organization (WHO) website shows India and Jammu Kashmir as separate entity from India, which are as per the guidelines provided by the United Nations.

According to WHO spokesman, the WHO in a color-coded world map posted on its official website depicts India in blue color, while Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh is marked with gray color, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) Shabbir Ahmed Dar said this map shows that the world accepts the new map provided by Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

This kind of realistic approach by the United Nations would help build a peaceful, secure and prosperous world which has been threatened by neo-expansionist countries like India and Israel, he added.

While discarding the objection by India as unrealistic, he urged the United Nations to take concrete steps to implement its resolutions to ascertain the wishes of Kashmiri people about their political future.

While on the other hand, India's English newspaper 'Times of India' while commenting on the map confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh has been shown in gray, while India is seen in a different blue color in the map. Aksai Chin is also shown in gray color, with blue stripes on it.