Kashmir Marathon In Islamabad To Commence Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kashmir Marathon in Islamabad to commence tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration will organize a Marathon on February 3 (tomorrow) to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed across the country on February 5.

It would start at 14:30 hours in front of Centaurus Mall and culminate at Faisal Mosque, Deputy Commissioner,Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Sunday.

He urged youth and volunteers to ensure their participation in the activity and stand in support of eight million oppressed Kashmiris.

"Such programs are aimed at engaging youth for Kashmir cause besides providing them a healthy activity," DC remarked.

