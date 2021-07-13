UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Martyrs Day Being Observed Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:31 AM

Kashmir Martyrs Day being observed today  

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed the Kashmiri people to mark the day by a complete shutdown in the in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) NewsKashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over were observing Kashmir Martyrs Day today to pay homage to martyrs of July 13, 1931.

It is pertinent to mention that on 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra Rule. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

A march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar will also be held today where the martyrs of 13th July were buried.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman said that the objective of the shutdown and the march is to convey to the world that the Kashmiris will never accept Indian subjugation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle and will not compromise till they get their right to self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), he said we stand with Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs' Day and pay tribute to twenty-two Shuhada of 13 July 1931, who were martyred when the Dogra Maharaja's soldiers fired on peaceful protestors.

The Prime Minister said Kashmiris' struggle against tyranny and illegal Indian Occupation is steeped in a history of resistance and sacrifice.

He said this indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men and women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation.

