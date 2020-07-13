UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Martyrs' Day Bright Chapter In History Of Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Kashmir Martyrs' Day bright chapter in history of Kashmiris' freedom struggle: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Kashmir Martyrs' Day was a bright chapter in the history of Kashmiris' struggle against oppression.

In a tweet, he said that this is the day of remembrance of the sacrifice of the great sons of the soil who bravely gave up their lives in the face of oppression.

He said that today, the valley of paradise has become a hell of oppression.

Kashmiris today were facing the worst Indian state terrorism at the hands of fascist Modi regime of India, he remarked.

The Kashmir Martyrs' Day is observed on July 13 every year on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world by the Kashmiris to pay homage to 22 Kashmiri people who were martyred in 1931 during a revolt against atrocities of the Dogra rulers.

