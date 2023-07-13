Open Menu

Kashmir Martyrs Day Observed To Pay Homage To Muslim Protesters Killed On Jul 13, 1931

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kashmir Martyrs Day observed to pay homage to Muslim protesters killed on Jul 13, 1931

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over on Thursday observed the 92nd Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Martyrs Day) to commemorate the martyrdom of 21 Kashmiris, who sacrificed their lives while braving the brute and indiscriminate firing of Dogra forces in 1931.

On that day, the Kashmiri people were protesting against the Dogra ruler over a case registered against the Freedom Movement Leader Abdul Qadeer Khan Ghazi.

Police killed a young man when he tried to offer Azan (Zuhr prayer's call) during protest outside the Central Jail, Srinagar where proceeding of the case against Abdul Qadeer was in progress.

Meanwhile, another person stood up to offer Azan, who also was killed by the police.

While completing Azan (prayer's call), as many as 21 Kashmiris embraced martyrdom.

This tragic day is an important milestone in the struggle against the occupation of Kashmir.

Despite the anger and resistance of the Muslims, the British sold Jammu and Kashmir to the Hindu Maharaja Gulab Singh for Rs 750,000.

The anti-Islam Maharaja had banned the preaching of prayers, allowed the desecration of the Holy Quran and evicted many Muslims from their lands.

The 100-years era of the Dogra rule remained a dark chapter of the history of sufferings of the Jammu and Kashmir's Muslims.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 13th July was officially observed as Kashmir Martyrs' Day since 1949, but after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, New Delhi removed it from the list of public holidays.

The Kashmiris are not allowed by the brutal Indian government to commemorate the day but they always remember the importance of the day.

Banning the commemoration of this day in Occupied Kashmir since 2019 is part of India's plan to alienate Kashmiris from their history and culture.

However, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Martyrs' Day is observed with fervor by organizing different activities.

Even today, Kashmiris, with the spirit of freedom, are sacrificing their lives against the Indian occupation of their land.

