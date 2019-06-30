Kashmir Martyrs Day to be observed on July 13 with solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) : Jun 30 (APP):Brisk preparations have been kicked off by the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhabiting at both sides of the line of control(LoC) - AJK and IOK as well as rest of the world to observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13 with due respect and honor, official sources said.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has already appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhabiting either side of LoC and rest of the world to observe July as the month of Kashmir Freedom Movement and the Struggle.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu & Kashmiri martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives since past 88 years for the noble cause of the liberation of the motherland from Indian occupation.

In AJK - including Mirpur division, special ceremonies to mark the historic Kashmir Martyrs day would be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last seven decades, Mirpur Div.

Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb told APP here on Sunday while unveiling the proposed state program to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland.

The special Kashmir martyrs day public meetings will be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur division besides Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti,and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities. In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then despotic dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra yoke.

In Mirpur a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held on this occasion under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various political and social organizations, the district administration sources told APP here on Sunday, when contacted.