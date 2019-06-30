UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Martyrs Day To Be Observed On July 13 With Solemnity And Reverence

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Kashmir Martyrs Day to be observed on July 13 with solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) : Jun 30 (APP):Brisk preparations have been kicked off by the people of Jammu & Kashmir inhabiting at both sides of the line of control(LoC) - AJK and IOK as well as rest of the world to observe the 88th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13 with due respect and honor, official sources said.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has already appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhabiting either side of LoC and rest of the world to observe July as the month of Kashmir Freedom Movement and the Struggle.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu & Kashmiri martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives since past 88 years for the noble cause of the liberation of the motherland from Indian occupation.

In AJK - including Mirpur division, special ceremonies to mark the historic Kashmir Martyrs day would be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last seven decades, Mirpur Div.

Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb told APP here on Sunday while unveiling the proposed state program to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland.

The special Kashmir martyrs day public meetings will be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur division besides Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti,and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities. In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then despotic dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra yoke.

In Mirpur a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held on this occasion under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various political and social organizations, the district administration sources told APP here on Sunday, when contacted.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Protest World Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Jail Jammu Srinagar Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Sunday All From

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

34 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

49 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

49 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

49 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.