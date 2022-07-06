UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Martyrs' Week Commences In IIOJK, AJK And Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Martyrs' Week from today to pay tributes to their martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom of their motherland from oppressors on different occasions of the history.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the observance of the Martyrs' Week has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all segments of life.

Despite raids and crackdown operations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Martyrs' Week commenced with prayer sessions and Quran Khawani being held at mohalla, village and ward levels for the Kashmiri martyrs across the territory. Similar functions are also being organized in Pakistan, AJK and other parts of the world.

As per the Calendar issued by the APHC in connection with the observance of the Martyrs' Week, on 8th July (Friday), martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates will be observed as Resistance Day while the 13th July shall be marked as Kashmir Martyrs' Day in memory of the martyrs of 1931.

On July 13 in 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the despotic Dogra rule. It was time for Namaz-e-Zuhr when a young man started Azaan but was shot dead by the Hindu ruler. 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan. These martyrs remain buried at the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar.

The APHC has urged people of IIOJK to assemble in Burhan Wani's native town Tral on July 08 and Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on July 13 to offer Fateha for the martyrs.

Rallies will also be held in Muzaffarabad and other area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and the major world capitals on July 08 and 13.

