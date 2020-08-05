UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Military Siege Day Observes In Shikarpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:25 PM

In response to the call of the government, 'Kashmir Military Siege Day' (Youm e Istehsal) observed in Shikarpur on Wednesday to condemn the illegal action of the 5th August, 2019

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :In response to the call of the government, 'Kashmir Military Siege Day' (Youm e Istehsal) observed in Shikarpur on Wednesday to condemn the illegal action of the 5th August, 2019.

The day marked with the mass anti-India protest rallies and processions at all small towns in the district against the Indian Illegal action.

District Council Chairman, Aqeel Abbas led the rally.

Addressing the rally, he said that the map reflects the aspirations of the Pakistani nation, adding that the Federal cabinet, opposition parties and the Kashmiri leadership have endorsed the map.

This will be the official map of Pakistan from today, he said that people of Pakistan will continue its political efforts for resolution of the longstanding dispute. He hoped that "We will achieve this goal one day".

