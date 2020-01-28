Kashmir Ministry all set to observe Kashmir solidarity day on February 5

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ministry of Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan has finalized all arrangements to observe the Kashmir day with renewed pledge on February 5 to express solidarity with people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan has finalized all arrangements to observe the Kashmir day with renewed pledge on February 5 to express solidarity with people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

A series of programs have been arranged in connection with the day to convey a strong message across the globe that people of the occupied valley must be given their right to self determination according to United Nations Security Council resolutions, a senior official in the Kashmir Ministry told APP on Tuesday.

He said Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has issued special directions to mark the day in befitting manner following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Special campaigns containing Kashmir material would be run on electronic, print and social media besides broadcasting Marathon sessions on state news channel and radio Pakistan.

Live coverage of important events at national and provincial level would also be ensured and Dramas would be telecast portraying Kashmir history, struggle and freedom heroes.

The educational institutes would also organize essay writing competitions and debates on Kashmir cause to sensitize the students about the day.

All the art galleries across the provinces would arrange exhibitions on Kashmir movement to highlight the issue among the masses.

Displaying of Kashmir solidarity banner at all airports railways stations and national highways was also included in the program.

The documentaries on Kashmir freedom would be displayed on big screens at Centaurus mall and Safa gold Mall Islamabad as well as arranging of mobile digital screen vans.

The special messages of AJK President and Prime Minister to highlight the importance of the day will be broadcast at AJK Television, all three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio and other private FM channels.

Functions would be held at all entry/connecting points of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir including Kohalla Bridge, Azad Pattan, Hullar, Mangla Bridge and Bararkot. Human chains would be formed at all these points.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the state to remind the international community to fulfill its commitment with the Kashmiri people for granting them their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

The special session of AJK Legislative Assembly would also be observed if President or Prime Minister of Pakistan visited the state capital to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.