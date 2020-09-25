UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Ministry Seeks Suggestions From Politicians For GB Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:34 PM

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has invited proposals and suggestions from all the political leadership in the country for reviewing and reforming the election process in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has invited proposals and suggestions from all the political leadership in the country for reviewing and reforming the election process in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The general elections of GB legislative Assembly was scheduled on November, 15 in 24 Constituencies for the 3rd Legislative Assembly, according to a letter issued by the ministry on Friday.

"Your kind input and suggestions will help us ensuring holding of free and fair elections in the Gilgit-Baltistan and enable introduction of robust and effective electioneering processes/procedures," the letter added.

The formal request has been made to Shehbaz Sharif (Leader of the opposition in National Assembly) and parliamentary leaders including Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (MQMP), Asad Mahmood (MMAP), Khalid Hussain Magsi (BAP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (PPPP), Amir Haider Azam Khan (ANP), Muhammad Akhtar Mengal (BNP), Khawaja Muhammad Asif (PML-N), Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, (PTI), Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema (PML)and Ghous Bux Khan Mahar (GDA).

