Kashmir needs peaceful settlement according to UN resolutions: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Javaid Ahmad Mir has said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and needs peaceful settlement according to the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Javaid Ahmad Mir in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would definitely bring positive results.

He urged the United Nations and the world's major powers to show seriousness about settling the lingering Kashmir dispute, which has claimed thousands of innocent lives, so far.