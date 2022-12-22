UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Not A Land Or Law & Order Issue But A Nuclear Flashpoint: Hurriyat Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 07:51 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) is not a land or law and order issue but a nuclear flashpoint, and Modi's militaristic approach is putting the peace of South Asia at stake.

The APHC leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Siddiqi, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Dr Musaib, in their separate statements in Srinagar said that a just solution to the Kashmir dispute is a prerequisite to end the turmoil in South Asia. They warned that India's obduracy on Kashmir can spark the nuclear fuse in the region, the Kashmir media service reported.

The leaders said that it is time for the United Nations to take notice of the simmering human rights situation in the occupied territory and should intervene to address the lingering dispute in accordance with the Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The statements said the Modi regime has kept Jammu and Kashmir under military siege and is hell-bent on crushing the Kashmiri people's desire for freedom with brute military force.

The leaders said delaying the Kashmir solution has grave consequences for global peace.

