Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Kashmir issue was not a political matter, rather it was an issue of Pakistan's survival

Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Conference organized here by the Mashaikh and Ulema Council Pakistan, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been forcefully advocating the cause of Kashmiris at the international level. His speech at the United Nations General Assembly would be historic as he would represent the sentiments of Kashmiri people.

The nation was proud that it had a brave leader like Imran Khan who had countered the propaganda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue, she added.

Dr Firdous said every Pakistani should realize that complete unanimity of views on the Kashmir issue was vital to give a clear message to the world community. The nation was witnessing as to what role the political leadership was playing on it, she added.

She said millions of Kashmiris across the Line of Control were struggling for their right to self-determination and Pakistan had presented their narrative in front of the whole world.

In the war of 'Haq-o-Batil' (right and wrong), she said, the evil forces had to bite the dust. The Indian repression on the Kashmiris was nearing an end, but for achieving that target, all schools of thought would have to form a collective strategy, she added.

She said a large number of Kashmiris resided in her constituency, which was the worst victim of cross-border Indian shelling.

Dr Firdous said the joint statement of Ulema and Mashaikh's Kashmir Conference would give an effective message to the international community.

Thanking Ulema and Mashaikh for backing the national narrative on Kashmir, she said they had played an important role during the Pakistan Freedom Movement and now they had gathered here for the Kashmiris cause.

The special assistant said the entire world community was expressing its grave concern over Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley.

The joint statement of Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva and the communique of Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemning Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, she said, were Pakistan's diplomatic victory and India's worst defeat.

The Kashmir issue was discussed by the United Nations Security Council after over 50 years, which was another landmark achievement for Pakistan, she addedThe European Parliament, she said, also discussed the Kashmir issue, which was a positive omen.

She said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and with the blessings of Allah Almighty the long period of Indian subjugation would come to an end and the Kashmiris would get freedom soon.