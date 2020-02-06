UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Not A Territorial Dispute: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) : Feb 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute between Pakistan and India but an issue of Kashmiris' right to self determination.

The prime minister, in an interview to a private television channel on Thursday, said the Kashmiris should be delegated the power to present their case at international level because the world would listen to their stance.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to chalk out a consultation process for taking Kashmir issue to a new level.

He said Kashmiris wanted solution of the longstanding issue in line with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and as per their aspirations, and not its management.

The AJK prime minister stressed the need for consultation among the civil and military leadership on the Kashmir issue.

He lauded the role of overseas Pakistani and Kashmiri community in raising voice for the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi would fall prey to the trap which he had laid for the Kashmiris, he added.

He said after 5th August action of scrapping the special status of Kashmir, the liberation movement had attained a new momentum. The Kashmiris were now more determined for their right to self determination and they would never bow down to the Indian aggression, he added.

He said the Kashmiris were not only tolerating Indian accesses in the occupied Kashmir but also facing Indian shelling at Line of Control. Indian troops were using lethal weapons against the innocent civilians along the Line of Control, he added.

