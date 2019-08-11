UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Not India's Internal Matter: Zartaj Gul

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Kashmir not India's internal matter: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Sunday reacted to the recent wave of Indian atrocities inflicted on the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris of the occupied valley.

She in a recent message shared on her twitter handled said that Kashmir issue was not an internal matter of India and had infringed various United Nations Resolutions by deliberately altering the status of the occupied Kashmir.

She maintained that Pakistan would go beyond any limit to stop this fascist repression of Kashmiris by the Modi government.

Zartaj said 14 million people were barred under the curfew by the notorious RSS extremists deputed in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In her tweet, she said, "Kashmir is NOT India's internal matter. It has violated sundry UN Resolutions through changing the status arbitrarily Pakistan can and will go to any lengths to stop this regressive inhuman fascist Modi regime. 14 million souls have been put under curfew by the shady RSS bigots."

